Drake Went Full-Drake For A Private Dinner Date On The Field At Dodger Stadium With The Mother Of A Basketball Phenom

A private candlelit dinner on the baseball field at Dodger Stadium sounds like something Drake would do, right?

Well, he did it.

Los Angeles’s ABC News affiliate’s helicopter reporter Chris Christi happened to catch the international superstar during a midnight flyby, spotting him getting cozy. The shots found their way to Twitter, and already, fans are buzzing about not just the utter Drake-ness of the date, but also the identity of the woman sharing a meal with the self-declared Certified Lover Boy — a nickname he’s certainly earning with this stunt. The prevailing theory is that it’s entrepreneur Johanna Leia, who is the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey, one of Bronny James’ teammates at Sierra Canyon School.

It seems that Drake has become rather fond of dining in closed-down arenas over the past few months. He recently celebrated his Billboard Artist of the Decade Award win with dinner on the 50-yard-line for his crew at the SoFi Stadium, also in Los Angeles.

Drake’s supposedly been hard at work on his next album, Certified Lover Boy, which he says is due to drop by the end of the summer — although he’s pushed it back a few times already — so perhaps this instance will form the basis for one of his many, many flexes when the album finally does drop. Check out some fans’ responses to his Dodger Stadium date below.

