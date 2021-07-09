A private candlelit dinner on the baseball field at Dodger Stadium sounds like something Drake would do, right?

Well, he did it.

Los Angeles’s ABC News affiliate’s helicopter reporter Chris Christi happened to catch the international superstar during a midnight flyby, spotting him getting cozy. The shots found their way to Twitter, and already, fans are buzzing about not just the utter Drake-ness of the date, but also the identity of the woman sharing a meal with the self-declared Certified Lover Boy — a nickname he’s certainly earning with this stunt. The prevailing theory is that it’s entrepreneur Johanna Leia, who is the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey, one of Bronny James’ teammates at Sierra Canyon School.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

It seems that Drake has become rather fond of dining in closed-down arenas over the past few months. He recently celebrated his Billboard Artist of the Decade Award win with dinner on the 50-yard-line for his crew at the SoFi Stadium, also in Los Angeles.

Drake’s supposedly been hard at work on his next album, Certified Lover Boy, which he says is due to drop by the end of the summer — although he’s pushed it back a few times already — so perhaps this instance will form the basis for one of his many, many flexes when the album finally does drop. Check out some fans’ responses to his Dodger Stadium date below.

Looks like @Drake is wining and dining Johanna Leia at a private dinner for two inside Dodger Stadium 👀 upping the ante for men everywhere… pic.twitter.com/AN1zvjI7nn — Christian Manoukian (@cvmanouk) July 9, 2021

Bro did they fly a DRONE into Dodger Stadium just to see Drake on a date????? https://t.co/rTqmmB1Y4L — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 9, 2021

Drake rented the whole of Dodger Stadium to go on a date. But how did this camera man get up there. I think it’s a drone shot🤣 mind you business. pic.twitter.com/MS7QmkDbWQ — Gravity (@antigravitylite) July 9, 2021

Drake finna be like "dodge me with the bullshit, you say it's hard to date me, booked out a stadium but it's hardly empty, camera lenses creepin on the daily, they don't let a playa play,shout out to Amari bailey" CLB coming soon 😂😂 — YungShabazz (@WHOTFIsdaquan) July 9, 2021

And you know he gon put it in his next song “ back in the states, took my girl on a date. Imagine tryna Dodge the paps but instead you gotta Dodge the 8. Guess that what come wit fame. She tellin me she miss the old drake like she losin faith…. “😂😂😂 https://t.co/hiy1nZ2J6x — OVO KEEM 🦉✨ (@Shakima_Lachell) July 9, 2021

Amari Bailey when Drake starts playing in the gym pic.twitter.com/TBBlO7JoAF — BILL🇮🇹 (@SalaadCrimm) July 9, 2021

Drake when Amari Bailey starts acting up pic.twitter.com/5SH6YTWg5k — John Orzechowski (@JOrzechowskiMT) July 9, 2021

How Drake in Amari Bailey House pic.twitter.com/ZNRtpB8mzH — Research Rod (@ResearchRod) July 9, 2021

So you mean to tell me Drake wasn’t going to those highschool games for Bronny… he’s was going for Amari Bailey’s mom 😵 pic.twitter.com/9OxPO1Md2x — ᕼᗝᗝᗪᎥᗴ 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) July 9, 2021

Amari Bailey thought drake was hanging out with him because he was next up in the basketball world whole time he wanted to smash his mom lmaoo drake sick man https://t.co/9aaA55Rp1N — jw (@iam_johnw2) July 9, 2021