Drake’s home has been the site of two attempted break-ins and a shooting in just one week. One person was hospitalized earlier in the week after trying to break into Drake’s Toronto mansion, and now, another trespasser was caught. According to TMZ, at around 3:30 ET yesterday afternoon, police were called to the mansion after another person tried to get onto the property and got into an altercation with Drake’s security. That person was later taken to the hospital as well, but no reason was given. The first would-be home invader “was apprehended under the mental health act and taken to get medical assistance,” according to Toronto police.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (May 7), a security guard was “seriously injured” in a reported drive-by shooting. The guard underwent surgery at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

The three incidents came after an utterly miserable weekend for the international superstar, who found himself on the receiving end of a trio of vicious diss tracks from rival rapper Kendrick Lamar. While Drake tried to return fire with a pair of songs of his own, disparaging the dubious info Kendrick used against him, fans were less than impressed by the results.