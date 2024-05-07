A shooting near Drake’s Toronto mansion has left one man injured, CBC reports. Police have since taped off Drake’s property.

As an X (formerly Twitter) post from Toronto police notes, the shooting took place at 2:09 a.m. on May 7, in the Bridle Path neighborhood near the corner of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue E. A suspect of an unknown description fled the scene in a vehicle. A man was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries.”

Local news channel CityNews Toronto reported that the person injured in the shooting is not Drake.

CityNews also reported the person’s injuries are “not considered life-threatening.”

Toronto’s CP24 reported at 8:31 ET this morning that there was a “large police presence” outside of Drake’s home, and also noted that it’s currently unclear if the investigation outside of Drake’s property is connected to the shooting.

This news arrives amid Drake’s ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar; Lamar released the diss track “Not Like Us” on May 4 and used an aerial photo of Drake’s home, the same one near which today’s shooting occurred, on the cover art. On May 5, Drake released the latest song in the beef, “The Heart Part 6.”

There is currently no evidence indicating that the shooting is related to the feud.

Update: CBC reports that per a police source, “early details from the initial call suggest the victim was a security guard at the home who appears to have been shot in a drive-by attack.” The report adds he suffered a gunshot wound in the upper chest and was found unconscious when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.