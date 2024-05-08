Drake Had An Attempted Break-In At His Toronto Mansion

Just a day after a security guard was shot near Drake’s Toronto home, police detained an intruder during an attempted break-in, according to Complex. The would-be intruder was taken to get medical assistance, per a statement from Toronto Police Service to Complex. “Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” it read. “The person was apprehended under the mental health act and taken to get medical assistance.”

Meanwhile, just a day ago (May 7), police were called to Drake’s residence following reports of a shooting, with one man taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A later report from CBC noted, “Early details from the initial call suggest the victim was a security guard at the home who appears to have been shot in a drive-by attack.” The security guard was wounded in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Some fans have noted that the incident followed a contentious rap battle between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. On Sunday (May 4), Kendrick had released a diss track titled “Not Like Us” paired with an aerial photo of Drake’s Toronto home. While there’s no evidence that the shooting or the home invasion are connected to the feud, their proximity to the release of the song — and another, “Meet The Grahams,” in which Kendrick rhymes “I think n****s like [Drake] should die” — will undoubtedly fuel theories of a connection online.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Drake has had to deal with intruders. In 2022, he filed a restraining order against a woman who had previously broken into his home in Los Angeles and sent him threatening emails.