Following one of Drake’s recent shows, a girl named Veronica Correia has gone viral after she threw her 36G bra onstage and the rapper took notice. Since then, the 21-year-old got a reported offer from Playboy and is buzzing in the news.

Now, in a new interview with the Club Ambition podcast, she is sharing her side of the story — and some reveals about her DMs with Drake after it happened.

“He slid up on a story and just laughed at one,” Correia said. “I took a day or two to respond. You know, ’cause I just didn’t know what to say, so I just liked it. And then I wrote out this paragraph basically just thanking him for the experience, like an awesome show. And then I told him that I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked him just if he liked coffee and how he likes it.”

As she pointed out, Drake revealed that he takes his coffee “iced and sweet” and continued to laugh at all of her messages. The rapper also commented on the fact that she’s really “sought after” right now.

“He said just to live your amazing life like people are faceless and they would never really say the negative comments to you,” she continued. “So, that was like, ‘Awww!'”

Check out the interview clip above.