With every stop it makes, Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour has delivered a memorable moment to get fans talking. Whether the rapper is hinting at his future music plans or sharing a tender moment with his mother onstage, the “Parade On Cleveland” rapper has treated countless ticketholders to several memorable encounters. Unfortunately, those planning to experience it for themselves when the tour stopped in Memphis, Tennesee, are out of luck.

According to Commercial-Appeal, the It’s All A Blur Tour date set for August 6 has been officially canceled. The publication alleges that a member of Drake’s team told a representative for the hosting venue, FedEx Forum, “Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedEx Forum on August 6. Unfortunately, the show is canceled.”

Fans held out hope when the show was initially rescheduled back in June. However, now that the Ticketmaster landing page for the show displays the note, “The event organizer has had to cancel your event,” that ship has sailed. The report says concertgoers will be fully refunded based on Ticketmaster’s refund policy.

Drake has shown the city of Memphis great admiration. This played a part in his being awarded the key to Shelby County, where the city is located.