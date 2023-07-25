drake
Getty Image
Music

A Drake Fan Who Impressed Him With Her Large Bra Talks OnlyFans And A Reported Offer From ‘Playboy’

A Drake fan had a viral moment at a recent concert: After throwing her bra at the rapper, he picked it up and noticed how large it was, so he looked for the tag and said when he found it, “36G?! Locate this woman immediately.” Now, the attention has apparently led to her and Playboy potentially cooking something up.

In an interview with TMZ, the woman, 21-year-old Veronica Correia, said about being in contact with Playboy, “Playboy had actually reached out to me on my Instagram DM’s and said, ‘If you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away.’ So I did, applied and they did accept me, and they want to speak with me very soon, so maybe later today after this call, I will speak with them as well.”

She also noted she’s heard a lot of interest in her starting an OnlyFans account, saying, “I do not have an OnlyFans currently. I don’t really have an intention to. I mean, I know a lot of people have been messaging me, saying, ‘Oh,’ you know, ‘Start it now, it would blow up, you would do so great,’ you know, ‘Everyone would want to see an OnlyFans.’ So I don’t really have that in mind.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×