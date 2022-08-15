Back when Drake broke a more curious record by The Beatles of hit songs, the Toronto rapper tattooed the Fab Four on his arm. Well, he might have to hop on the phone and call his tattoo artist because he’s just done it again and might have just staked claim as the world’s greatest hitmaker in the process.

With the song “Staying Alive” by DJ Khaled and featuring both Drake and Lil Baby, Drake just claimed his 30th top five song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was previously tied with The Beatles — who held the record for 64 years — at 29, and now he’s alone at the top. With this record, he can finally accurately claim that, “I got more slaps than The Beatles.”

Other artists who are in the running for most Top 5 singles of all time include Madonna with 28, Mariah Carey with 27, Janet Jackson at 26, Rihanna with 23, Elvis with 21 and then Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and Stevie Wonder with 2o top five songs on the Hot 100. For what it’s worth, The Beatles still hold claim to the most number one singles of all time with 20. Mariah Carey has 19 Elvis has 18 and Drake is further down on the list with a modest 11 No. 1s.