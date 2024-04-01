Sunday (March 31) was a good day for Metro Boomin. His and Future’s collaborative album We Don’t Trust You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — Metro’s fourth-career No. 1 album and Future’s ninth, according to Billboard. The album earned 2024’s largest week by any album, with 251,000 equivalent US album units, as per Luminate.

Hours later, ESPN’s Omar Raja recorded LeBron James rapping Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” during the Los Angeles Lakers’ warmups ahead of their game at the Brooklyn Nets. James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, proceeded to do what he does in the Lakers’ 116-104 win. The 39-year-old logged 40 points on 13-of-17 from the field with nine three-pointers. Per ESPN, James tied his career high for threes in a game and joined Michael Jordan “as the only players in NBA history with multiple games of 40 points or more after turning 39.”

Metro Boomin was delighted, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points [exploding head emoji, three steam-from-nose emojis, flexing emoji] #WEDONTTRUSTYOU.”

LeBron raps Kendrick Lamar’s verse from “Like That” pic.twitter.com/lEByzsKVys — Omar Raja (@OmarESPN) April 1, 2024

bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points

🤯😤😤😤💪🏾 #WEDONTTRUSTYOU https://t.co/RSAr4GmrWk pic.twitter.com/NZce7IApqq — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 1, 2024

By the time James was spotted spitting “Like That,” he and the Lakers had already run onto the court to “Ya Ya” from Beyoncé’s newly released Cowboy Carter, as seen in a video posted by Jasmine (@hausofJazzy) on X.

LEBRON JAMES AND THE LAKERS CAME OUT TO “YA YA” BY BEYONCÉ FROM #COWBOYCARTER While im wearing my Cowboy Carter shirt! @KingJames @Lakers @BeyLegion pic.twitter.com/RCjNruGSOt — Jasmine 💕 (@hausofJazzy) March 31, 2024

Cowboy Carter debuting at anything lower than No. 1 next week would be a bigger upset than James’ Lakers winning the West, and then it can almost already be penciled in that Metro and Future’s We Don’t Trust You sequel album will recapture No. 1 after its April 12 release date.