We are truly in Drake season right now. He dropped For All The Dogs in October, he recently announced he and J. Cole are heading out onIt’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? together, and last night, Drake released For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. Now, the story continues: Drake and Cole have added some new dates to their tour.
All told, ten new shows were added, all of which are additional nights in cities they were already planning to visit, including San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Cleveland.
Check out the upcoming tour dates below.
01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
01/23/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center #
01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
01/26/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center #
01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +
01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #
02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/13/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #
02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/17/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #
02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +
02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/25/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #
02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/28/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center #
03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/03/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #
03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
03/15/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena #~
03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~
03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
03/24/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena #~
03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC ~
# new date
+ rescheduled date
~ without J. Cole