We are truly in Drake season right now. He dropped For All The Dogs in October, he recently announced he and J. Cole are heading out onIt’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? together, and last night, Drake released For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. Now, the story continues: Drake and Cole have added some new dates to their tour.

All told, ten new shows were added, all of which are additional nights in cities they were already planning to visit, including San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Cleveland.

Check out the upcoming tour dates below.

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/23/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center #

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/26/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center #

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/13/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/17/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/25/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

02/28/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center #

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/03/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/15/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena #~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/24/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena #~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC ~

# new date

+ rescheduled date

~ without J. Cole