The holiday season is supposed to be a time of peace and tranquility. However, Drake had other things in store. Today (November 17), the rapper gifted fans with new music. His latest album, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, is a spicy clapback at his biggest critics. So, did Drake diss Pusha T on Scary Hours 3?

According to the fans, the answer is yes. In the Alchemist-produced song “Wick Man,” Drake seemingly aims at his longtime rival. During the first verse, Drake raps, “Man, I remember n****s was jokin’ ’bout some tick, tick / And now that rapper broke as f*ck / That boy a statistic / Empty clips, yeah.” To drive home his point, the last line repeats throughout the track.

He continues in the second verse, saying, “Play ’bout the fact I was born a perfectionist / Still can’t even wrap my mind around the success of this / Point me to your boss, n****, you a receptionist,” seemingly as a shot at Kanye West.

Listeners believe Drake’s latest project is filled with other subliminal and direct jabs. Some of the other folks in his scope include Joe Budden. Hell, even Black Americans received a lyrical shot.

Spectators will be on the lookout for Pusha’s response. But last year, when asked how he feels about Drake continuously dissing him, Pusha replied, “It just lets me know how deep it hurt him.”

Listen to “Wick Man” above.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition is out now via OVO/Republic. Find more information here.