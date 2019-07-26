Drake And Rick Ross Collabed On A New Song, ‘Gold Roses’

Drake and Rick Ross have collaborated on a new song.

“Gold Roses” is the latest single off Ross’ upcoming album, Port Of Miami 2, out August 9 via MMG/Epic. Over a minimalistic beat, Drake and Ross trade smooth verses about success and relationships. It might be late July )and pretty late for Song Of The Summer consideration), but every new Drake song and collab blows up the charts, so don’t count “Gold Roses” out.

Port Of Miami 2 is the sequel to Ross’ 2016 album Port Of Miami. Ross has shared several singles this year, “Act A Fool” (featuring Wale), “Big Tyme” (featuring Swizz Beatz), following his 2018 singles “Florida Boy” (featuring T-Pain and Kodak Black) and “Green Gucci Suit” (featuring Future).

This is not the first collaboration between Ross and Drake. To celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championships win, the pair released “Money In The Grave” earlier this summer. This is the first summer in a while Drake hasn’t released a full project of his own. His most recent album, Scorpion, was released in June 2018. But in “Gold Roses,” Drake may be teasing more music on the way next year: “Mentally I’m already on next year, that’s some 2020 clear vision.”

Listen to “Gold Roses” above.