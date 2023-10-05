Here’s A List Of Drake’s Beloved Timestamp Songs

There’s a grouping of songs in Drake’s discography known as “timestamp songs.” These tracks all have one thing in common: Their titles include a time and a location. Here’s a list of all the timestamp songs Drake has release so far and a little bit about each.

“9AM In Dallas” The first of the timestamp songs, this one came out in 2010, shortly before the release of Thank Me Later. The Boi-1da-produced track was apparently recorded the day the rest of the album was being mastered, so despite him wanting it to be the album’s intro, that didn’t end up working out. “5AM In Toronto” Like its predecessor, “9AM In Dallas” was released during the lead-up to an album, this time Nothing Was The Same. Notably, this one has lyrics that are believed to be about beef with The Weeknd: “‘Cause I show love, never get the same outta n****s / Guess it’s funny how money can make change outta n****s.”