When Drake published a poetry book in June, he also used a QR code to tease a new album called For All The Dogs. During his tour with 21 Savage, the rapper revealed more about what was in store, telling the crowd in New York City, “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.” Though the details of For All The Dogs are vague, here is everything we know.

Release Date Thanks to Amazon Music, a release date has been circulating because of their since-deleted tweet: “drizzy’s son has a future as a cover artist. new @drake august 25th!!” Still, the release date has not confirmed by Drake himself. Artwork The artwork for For All The Dogs is a drawing of an animal done by his 5-year-old son Adonis Graham. The creature is white with red eyes against a black background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Features While on his tour, Drake has hinted at collaborations. In Montreal, J. Cole joined him for a performance and said, “Can I get on the album? I’m going to ask in front of Montreal. Can we get on your album?” He also brought out Bad Bunny onstage in California. “Look, I want to tell y’all something,” Drake said. “Because y’all are in LA, and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito released a song. So, we have a song coming for y’all.” Tracklist The tracklist is not yet available.