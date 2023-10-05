Throughout his career, Drake has occasionally released tracks that have collectively become known as “timestamp songs” because of their titles. The latest of them is “ 8AM In Charlotte ,” which Drake unexpectedly dropped on social media a few hours ago. Given that Drake’s new album For All The Dogs is set to release at midnight on Friday (October 6), that begs the question:

Will Drake’s “8AM In Charlotte” be on For All The Dogs?

Drake hasn’t yet revealed a tracklist for the album, so at the moment, the answer to that question isn’t clear. Given that Drake released the song just hours before For All The Dogs, though, it would be natural to think that yes, it will be on the album.

However, there’s also some historical precedent to consider. As aforementioned, Drake has released a number of timestamp songs before and those have had a mixed record when it comes to making it onto an album. “7AM On Bridle Path” was included on Certified Lover Boy, but that’s actually the only timestamp song to make it into a proper album: “6PM In New York” was on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late (a mixtape, not an album), “4PM In Calabasas” and “5AM In Toronto” appear on Care Package (a compilation of previously unreleased material, not an album), and “9AM In Dallas” was only included on some deluxe editions of Thank Me Later.

So, while the answer isn’t definitive as of this post, it will be soon (assuming Drake actually follows through with releasing For All The Dogs on Friday).