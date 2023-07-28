Today (July 28), Drake took to Instagram to show off his latest extravagant jewelry purchase: none other than a ring that previously belonged to Tupac. Earlier this week, on Monday, Sotheby’s auction house had revealed that they had sold it for $1,016,000, despite originally being priced at $200,000 to $300,000, per XXL.

Tupac’s previous ring isn’t just an ordinary one either. Shaped into a crown, it is covered in gold, rubies, and diamonds. Specifically, from the Sotheby’s description, it is a 14-karat, plus five karats of diamonds — and then, you add in the other gems. It also has a unique personal touch, as “Pac & Dada, 1996” is etched into the ring.

In Drake’s reveal that he was the new owner, he posted a pic of the item on his story, complete with a celebratory caption in Travis Scott’s honor — as the fellow rapper dropped his new album, Utopia, today.

“UTOPIA OUT NOW MELTDOWN,” Drake wrote.

Before Drake purchased it, the ring had been reportedly in Yaasmyn Fula’s, Outlawz’s Yaki Kadafi’s mother, personal collection. Sotheby’s had hosted the sale as part of their 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop acknowledgement — pointing out that he wore it during his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

“That ring is a powerful symbol. Whoever wore that ring had to accept that they have a responsibility to have an impact on the world,” Fula said in their Instagram post.

Check out a video of Tupac’s ring here.