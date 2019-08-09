Big Baby DRAM and H.E.R. recently released their slow and soulful ballad, “The Lay Down.” DRAM shares his intimate thoughts to a prospective lover in the track while H.E.R. is poised as the object of his affection. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, DRAM, dropped a sensuous music video to accompany the song.

In the video, DRAM, dressed in all white, appears as an apparition on a pool of dark water. His band emerges behind him in 70’s-inspired silver outfits and sways slowly to the soft beat. The camera pans to a vision of H.E.R. seated above the scene on a crescent moon wearing red sunglasses and a sparkling gown. “This bedroom’s nice and candlelit / I’ve been in it dreaming of you,” she croons. Both DRAM and H.E.R. materialize in holographic-like laser beams.

The soft and mesmerizing video was directed by Aisultan Seitov, who also worked on projects for big-named artists like Offset and 21 Savage. “The Lay Down” is DRAM’s first track since his critically-acclaimed 2018 EP, That’s A Girl’s Name. In a statement, DRAM said the track calls back to a time where ballads were more prevalent. “Ain’t no true SANGERS out there! Nobody’s taking it to the stage. No one’s pouring their heart out, but that pattern stops here!” he said. “Over the last 2 years, I’ve been working on my sophomore album while simultaneously going through the ups and downs of life in general. As a result of this, many of these experiences have been heavily reflected in my work moving forward.” DRAM added that as he continues his music career, his sound matures.

Watch the music video for “The Lay Down” above.

DRAM is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music group.