Cozz And Reason Rob J. Cole In Dreamville’s Surreal ‘LamboTruck’ Video

Before the release of Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Cole wrote on Twitter of the album, “Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artists that fight and bleed daily to be felt.” That sentiment shines through strongly on album highlight “LamboTruck,” on which Cozz and Reason rap about being underappreciated by their labels, Dreamville and TDE, respectively. Now the narrative track has come to life in a surreal new video.

In the clip, Cozz and Reason rap about their respective situations before meeting up and plotting to rob J. Cole. Once they come to terms, the video ends on a still, panning shot (like the bar scene from The Other Guys) of the two messing with cardboard cutouts of their respective label bosses.

In the aforementioned tweets, Cole continued, “There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way. Same goes for the producers that go unheard and make beats all day every day hoping to cut through. To the producers and artists that came through but didn’t make the album, you are there in spirit. Thank you for your presence, the energy of those sessions was the most magical.”

Watch the “LamboTruck” video above.