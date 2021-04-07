Duckwrth Debuted New Music In His Groovy NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Back in August, LA-based singer Duckwrth leaned into his funk-forward sound though his anticipated debut album SuperGood, which saw a handful of soulful collaborations with the likes of Earthgang and Jean Deaux. Though its been less than a year since his full length LP, Duckwrth has already been hard at work on new music. Taking his tunes to an NPR Tiny Desk performance, Duckwrth premiered two new upbeat songs.

Backed by a full band and a pair of backup singers, Duckwrth kicked off the set with a rendition of his SuperGood track

“Kiss U Right Now.” He then moved into one of his unreleased song titled “Make U Go,” which he said was written “for the lovers and the freaks.” Next, Duckwrth delivered another new sultry tune, “Birthday Suit,” before closing out the performance with his debut album’s title track “Super Good.”

Ahead of his Tiny Desk concert, Duckwrth sat down with Uproxx to talk about his debut album SuperGood and how rhythm is central to his sound:

“I think that for me, it was proving to myself who I am and what sound I like the most for myself, what space I want to be in, and it’s something about soul and more specifically rhythm. Rhythm is my sh*t. When I perform, I don’t stop moving. Unless it’s just one of those moments I have to sit still, but further than that rhythm is my shit. So I think SuperGood solidified it for me. Like, “N****, this is you, so kick it here for a bit,” but I’m still going to play with different genres.”

Watch Duckwrth’s Tiny Desk concert above.

SuperGood is out now via Republic.