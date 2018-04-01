A post shared by Jesse Hughes (@fatherbadass) on Mar 31, 2018 at 2:44pm PDT

It has been a week since March For Our Lives took to the streets around the nation, with most eyes on Washington D.C. and the loud voices of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting. The march itself was met with a lot of praise, but several high profile names have since gone out to harshly criticize the kids behind the march and the supporters that have popped up around them. Some are your typical names and faces that have firmly placed themselves against the gun control debate. And then there were surprising voices like Eagles Of Death Metal leader Jesse Hughes.

We should add that it is only surprising when you consider what Hughes has experienced himself during the massacre in Paris, France from 2015. Hughes has long been an outspoken conservative and made some waves following the Bataclan attack with his comments about the security. But even with that, his experience would seemingly put him in a more sympathetic place than most — or you’d think it would. Instead, Hughes posted a rant on Instagram that heavily criticized March For Our Lives: