It has been a week since March For Our Lives took to the streets around the nation, with most eyes on Washington D.C. and the loud voices of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting. The march itself was met with a lot of praise, but several high profile names have since gone out to harshly criticize the kids behind the march and the supporters that have popped up around them. Some are your typical names and faces that have firmly placed themselves against the gun control debate. And then there were surprising voices like Eagles Of Death Metal leader Jesse Hughes.
We should add that it is only surprising when you consider what Hughes has experienced himself during the massacre in Paris, France from 2015. Hughes has long been an outspoken conservative and made some waves following the Bataclan attack with his comments about the security. But even with that, his experience would seemingly put him in a more sympathetic place than most — or you’d think it would. Instead, Hughes posted a rant on Instagram that heavily criticized March For Our Lives:
“Obviously… The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against murder) is to… pass another law! Genius!!! But before we pass this law, we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of sixteen of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention… and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!! This almost sounds like the plan of like a kid maybe like a high school student! Oh wait, that’s right…. The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life… and when the truth don’t line up with your bullshit narrative, just hold your breath and stamp your feet and [refuse] to [accept] it… then take multiple days off of school, playing hooky at the expense of sixteen of your classmates’ blood! It might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting.
Too late dipshit
That should teach him to have an opinion. I, for one, am glad that we as a progressive society can silence and shame any controversial voice in media