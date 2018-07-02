Getty Image

In recent years, Marvin Gaye’s music has been the subject of much litigation: In 2015, Pharrell and Robin Thicke were sued by the Marvin Gaye estate over their single “Blurred Lines,” and were ultimately ordered to pay $7.4 million in damages for copyright infringement of Gaye’s 1977 hit single, “Got to Give It Up.” Now it’s Ed Sheeran who might be in trouble, since he’s now being sued for a second time after his hit “Thinking Out Loud” has been accused of sounding too much like Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Last year, the heirs of Edward Townsend, Jr., a co-writer of the track, sued Sheeran. Meanwhile, a company called a company called Structured Asset Sales (SAS), which owns a share of Townsend’s song catalog, tried to join in the lawsuit (“intervene,” in legal terms), but was unsuccessful. So now, SAS has filed a lawsuit of its own, against Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud” co-writer Amy Wadge, Atlantic Records, the label’s parent company Warner Music Group, distributor Asylum Records, and Sheeran’s publisher Sony/ATV.