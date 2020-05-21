El-P Has Previewed His Upcoming ‘Capone’ Score With Two New Songs

El-P revealed recently that his score for Capone would be released soon, and now he has previewed a pair of tracks: “Mama’s Hurt” and “This Is Al That’s Left.” On both songs, there are hints of Run The Jewels-style production, but presented in a more ambient and cinematic way.

El-P told Rolling Stone of the tracks:

“‘Mama’s Hurt’ is from one of my favorite scenes in the film. Al wanders through a violent dream of his past and it all comes to a bloody peak. This is one of the most surreal and ultimately sinister-sounding pieces in Capone. I also wanted to share ‘This Is Al That’s Left (End Credits)’ because it contains elements from all of the major musical themes we created for the film woven into one more traditional instrumental form. It ends the film so it really had to be a definitive feeling emotionally for what Capone was about.”

He also said in a statement about working on the score, “I grew up on film scores and they’ve always been a huge influence on me and I’ve been hoping to get the time and chance to do another, so I was thrilled to do Capone. Huge thanks to Josh Trank and Tom Hardy for bringing me in and of course to Wilder Zoby who was my right-hand man through the whole score. I loved helping create and getting lost in this twisted little trip into Al’s mind. Much of the music on this score is directly from the movie and some of it is stuff that was created for the film but didn’t survive the final cut. I’m excited to present it to the world in this form.”

El-P recently reflected on how well the film is doing (along with the upcoming Run The Jewels album), tweeting, “wanna take a moment to acknowledge the fact that right now the film i scored is #1 on itunes and the album i’m about to drop is #1 on itunes preorders and that’s not a brag as much as an apology for providing irrefutable evidence that we’ve wandered in to the wrong dimension.”

Additionally, he recently revealed that he was gearing up to score a Star Wars movie about Boba Fett before it was canceled, writing, “so by now you know @joshuatrank was hired to do the boba fett movie but it didn’t end up happening. a little unknown fun fact is that josh asked me to score it. so for about 2 months i thought i was getting ready to score a star wars movie. of course my initial, internal reaction was OH GOD THIS IS TERRIFYING. my external reaction was simply ‘yes i’ll do it’.”

Listen to “Mama’s Hurt” and “That Is Al That’s Left” here.

Capone (Original Motion Picture Score) is out 5/29 via Milan Records. Pre-order it here.