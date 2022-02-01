With the upcoming Super Bowl LVI taking place in LA’s SoFi Stadium next Sunday, LA native Jhene Aiko has been added to the list of musical performers who will grace the mic during the event. While Dr. Dre and his compatriots Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg will be performing the Pepsi Halftime Show, Aiko will help… ahem… kick off the event with a rendition of “America The Beautiful” while Texas-born country singer Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem.

Just announced! @JheneAiko will sing America The Beautiful & @MickeyGuyton will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/dEjY4rKlND — Roc Nation (@RocNation) February 1, 2022

Aiko was recently at SoFi to take in the NFC Championship game between the San Franciso 49ers and the hometown Los Angeles Rams with her boyfriend Big Sean when the couple was mistaken for another celebrity couple when they appeared on the Jumbotron. The caption accompanying their close-up misidentified them as Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., something that all parties seemed to find amusing. While Sean and Jhene captured photos of the faux pas for posterity, Gellar posted it to her Instagram grid, joking, “@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?” It turned out Gellar was at the game as well, just with her friend Elsa Collins, not Freddie.

The Super Bowl will take place Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT.