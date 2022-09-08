Eminem Explains Why He Nixed The Rumored ‘Relapse 2’ Album

Say what you want about the unnecessary drama that some rap podcasts have a tendency to spark, but every so often, they also give fans fun peeks behind the curtains and even confirm long-held beliefs about their favorite artists and their music. Today, in the latest episode of one such insightful podcast, Paul Pod hosted by longtime Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg, Eminem himself validated a rumor about a planned sequel to his 2009 album Relapse, which spawned the No. 1 single “Crack A Bottle.”

The rumor was fueled by Eminem himself in a 2010 Billboard interview in which he said, “The new tracks started to sound very different than the tracks I originally intended to be on Relapse 2, but I still want the other stuff to be heard.” Unfortunately for the fans holding out hope that the album would eventually see the light of day on some Lost Tapes tip, Em also torpedoed that fantasy.

As he said on the podcast, “There’s probably enough to make another Relapse. There are a lot of songs that did not leak out from Relapse.” He’s referring to a pair of songs that leaked in 2019 and did not paint the pre-sobriety Em in the best light. And although fans urged him to put out that sequel project, he admitted, “They’re terrible songs, and if they didn’t even make the album on Relapse, and I feel how I feel about Relapse, then that should say something. There’s no Relapse 2.” Given he later returned to form with 2010’s Recovery, it’s probably best for all involved that those songs remain in the vault. Check out the podcast episode below.