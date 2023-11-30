Fortnite players recently had a field day, after someone turned Eminem’s rap battle from 8 Mile into an actual in-game experience. Recently, the rapper collaborated with the video game to offer users the chance to play as him with new skins being added — and they sure got creative.

In the clip, Eminem faces off against Marvel’s The Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, who was the same actor he rapped against in the actual movie. So, it’s close enough.

Someone recreated B-Rabbit vs. Papa Doc in Fortnite.😭 pic.twitter.com/mYto0yp6pz — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) November 29, 2023

Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, even gave his approval after replying to a Twitter post. “I mean… wow!” he wrote.

It’s also worth noting that the turnaround to do this was incredibly fast, as the Eminem skins only went live on Fortnite yesterday (November 29). This offered three choices of outfits for players, including one of him as Slim Shady, “a Rap Boy costume, and a Marshall Never More” one, according to HipHopDX.

“B just like me,” Eminem captioned with a preview of the Shady look on Instagram.