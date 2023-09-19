How To Watch Ed Sheeran’s ‘Fortnite’ Performance With iHeartLand

Ed Sheeran is teaming up with iHeartMedia for a special performance titled “A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience.” The event will be held in Fortnite at iHeartLand’s State Farm Park. Fans will have the chance to hear Sheeran perform on October 5 at 3 p.m. ET and can play through October 9.

Sheeran is expected to play songs like “Eyes Closed,” “Shape Of You,” “Boat,” and “Life Goes On,” as players can view “exclusive scenes” themed to each track. According to a press release, the immersive experience has Sheeran performing “throughout the different worlds as video screens flood every scene.”

Given his next album, Autumn Variations, drops on September 29, this event will celebrate the release.

“Ed Sheeran is one of today’s biggest superstars and is known for creating unique music experiences that captivate his audiences,” Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, shared in a release on the company’s site. “We knew he was the perfect artist to feature for our first immersive experience, built in partnership with Epic Games.”

“It’s great to see iHeartMedia continuing to bring world-class artists like Ed Sheeran into Fortnite through their iHeartLand experience,” Nate Nanzer, VP of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, added about the collaboration.

For more information and to view the performance, fans can access the iHeartLand on Fortnite here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.