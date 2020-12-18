Eminem began the year with his surprise Music To Be Murdered By effort, which gave fans 20 songs with guest appearances from Young M.A, Royce Da 5’9,” Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, and more, and now he’s ending the year in the same way. The Detroit native dropped a surprise “B-Side” edition for the album which came with 16 new songs and a new video for one of the new additions, “Gnat.”

The visual, which is directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, finds Eminem sticking to the persona he’s developed throughout his career as the chaotic, hell-raising individual we now know him for. In just under four minutes, he manages to throw shade at Michael Vick, Donald Trump, and Mike Pence, fight off a swarm of oversized gnats, earn his freedom from quarantine, and get shot by a man after he dissed his wife.

As for the song itself, it’s a D.A. Got That Dope-produced effort that finds Marshall comparing his bars to the coronavirus, a line that appears on the chorus and is just one of many references to the virus. The track joins fifteen other songs that fans can be found on the re-issue of Music To Be Murdered By. Across the new additions, Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla Sign, Dr. Dr, MAJ, Wite Gold, and Sly Paper all make an appearance on Eminem’s latest body of work.

Check out the” Gnat” video above.

Music To Be Murdered By (Deluxe) is out now via Shady/Interscope. Get it here.