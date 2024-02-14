A groovy new festival is coming to Los Angeles this summer. Fool In Love festival will celebrate its inaugural iteration on August 31 at Hollywood Park Grouds at SoFi Stadium. The festival’s line-up boasts some of the all-time biggest names in R&B, funk, and disco.

Headlining the inaugural Fool In Love festival are Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Santana, Al Green, Charlie Wilson, Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Nile Rodgers & Chic. Also on the bill are The Isley Brothers, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Kool & The Gang, Zapp, and more.

Tickets for Fool In Love are available for purchase beginning Friday (February 16) at 10 AM PT. via the festival’s official website. Fans can purchase general admission tickets beginning at $275. GA+ tickets, which will offer passholders air-conditioned restrooms and a dedicated entry lane at main entrance begin at $595. VIP passes begin at $695, and offer the same perks as GA+, as well as a special VIP entry lane and charging stations. The platinum passes, which will run you $1,200, will offer the same perks as VIP, as well as a private entrance into the festival grounds, all-inclusive beer, cocktails, and wine at a private bar, food, lockers, and golf-cart rides between various parts of the venue.

Fans can set up payment plans with down payments starting at $19.99.

You can see the full line-up below.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.