Empress Of And Other Women Of Color Are Holding A Benefit Concert For Undocumented Immigrants In LA

03.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Guardian reported in 2014 that the cost of a Visa application is $465. While that may seem doable for middle to lower-middle class Americans, it can be a hefty fee for the 12.7 million undocumented residents currently living in the United States. Finding gainful employment is a major obstacle for them, which is why a group of Black and Latina artists are coming together to help out. This Saturday, LA-based singer Empress Of and others are joining forces to rock the crowd at LA’s Hi Hat venue.

Proceeds from the show will go to CARECEN LA, which is a non-profit organization that provides legal assistance for undocumented youth in the LA area. They aim to help undocumented immigrants get financial assistance with the legal fees of Visa processing and secure them with a peace of mind in these harsh times. The show will take place on the last day of Women’s History Month, and in celebration of the month, there will only be women artists on the bill.

The show has already sold out because of the high-demand – specifically in LA’s Latino community, but CARECEN will be hosting a free legal clinic from 10 AM TO 3 PM on Saturday. If you know any undocumented citizens in peril in the LA area, feel free to tell them about the consultations taking place.

PR

Around The Web

TAGSEmpress OfIMMIGRATION

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP