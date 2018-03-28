Getty Image

The Guardian reported in 2014 that the cost of a Visa application is $465. While that may seem doable for middle to lower-middle class Americans, it can be a hefty fee for the 12.7 million undocumented residents currently living in the United States. Finding gainful employment is a major obstacle for them, which is why a group of Black and Latina artists are coming together to help out. This Saturday, LA-based singer Empress Of and others are joining forces to rock the crowd at LA’s Hi Hat venue.

Proceeds from the show will go to CARECEN LA, which is a non-profit organization that provides legal assistance for undocumented youth in the LA area. They aim to help undocumented immigrants get financial assistance with the legal fees of Visa processing and secure them with a peace of mind in these harsh times. The show will take place on the last day of Women’s History Month, and in celebration of the month, there will only be women artists on the bill.

The show has already sold out because of the high-demand – specifically in LA’s Latino community, but CARECEN will be hosting a free legal clinic from 10 AM TO 3 PM on Saturday. If you know any undocumented citizens in peril in the LA area, feel free to tell them about the consultations taking place.