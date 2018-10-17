Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re just days away from the release of Empress Of‘s long-awaited sophomore LP, Us, and singer Lorely Rodriguez has shared another single from the upcoming album. “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed” is a soaring and dramatic song about vulnerability and love. The relationship in the song is intense and obsessive, but she feels understood and heard, and happier than ever.

“I Don’t Even Smoke Weed” is about unselfconscious love and giving yourself up to what you want, even if you usually don’t even do this kind of thing: “I don’t even smoke weed / It gives me anxiety / But when I’m with you / I’m too careless to / Care what people think.” Judging from the singles she has released so far, Us is going to be an incredible record, full of lyrical honesty and danceable beats.

Rodriguez has also announced a pair of shows to celebrate the release of Us. This Friday, you can catch her in LA at El Cid, and on October 23, she’ll be performing the album at Rough Trade in Brooklyn. Vinyl Me, Please will be releasing a physical copy of the album in November, but Us will be released on all other platforms this Friday.

Listen to “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed” above, and pre-order Empress Of’s album here.