Enjoy This New Song And Video From The Cardinal Sons, Winners Of The 2013 Mountain Stage NewSong Contest

Held annually, the Mountain Stage NewSong Contest is one of the country’s premier showcases for undiscovered performers and songwriters. That said, the winner(s) of the 2013 Mountain Stage NewSong Contest were the New Orleans-based Cardinal Sons. For their winning efforts, the band, which consists of three brothers from Jackson, Mississippi (John, Joe and Dave Shirley), received the following: a performance at the Sundance Film Festival, a performance at Lincoln Center, an upcoming appearance on NPR’s Mountain Stage and, most notably, 10 days of studio time with producer/songwriter/guitarist Charlie Sexton, who’s perhaps best known for being Bob Dylan’s backing guitarist and occasional producer/collaborator. He’s also produced albums for Lucinda Williams and Edie Brickell, among others.

The result of that collaboration with Sexton an EP titled, The Echo Choir, the first single and video from which is “Days of Summer,” which you’ll find embedded above. It’s a rather infectious little tune, in my opinion, and the video is, well, fun. Enjoy! The song is available for purchase on iTunes.

Additionally, below are the Cardinal Sons’ upcoming tour dates. You should really consider seeing them live if and when they come to your city or town. Follow them on Facebook here and and on Twitter here and on Instagram here.

7/19 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

7/22 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

7/27 New Orleans, LA @ Daiquiri Fest

8/2 Mobile, AL @ Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

8/7 Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s

8/8 Birmingham, AL @ Sound and Page

8/9 Elkins, WV @ NPR Mountain Stage

8/10 Asheville, NC @ One Stop

8/11 Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

8/11 Washington, DC @ Velvet Lounge

8/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

8/13 New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

8/14 New York, NY @ Lincoln Center

8/16 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks