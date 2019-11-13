Eric B Was Reportedly Arrested On A 17-Year-Old Warrant

According to the Associated Press via the New York Times, DJ Eric B — of Rakim & Eric B, the pioneering hip-hop duo who expanded the scope of the artform in the late ’80s with hits like “Follow The Leader” and “Paid In Full” — was just recently released after being arrested two weeks ago on a 17-year-old warrant.

The warrant was issued in 2002 for his failure to appear in court for a sentencing. He pleaded guilty to an assault charge earlier that year. His attorney says that he was told that he wouldn’t need to appear for sentencing, which explains why he never showed up. Eric B — or Barrier, his government name — was held at Bergen County Jail from October 28 to November 12. The report is unclear on why the warrant was left for 17 years or what prompted Barrier to turn himself in. Maybe with the 2020 elections around the corner, someone didn’t want the competition. That was an “Eric B Is President” joke, kids. I’ll be here all week.

All jokes aside, it feels like a rare occurrence this year to get a story about a hip-hop luminary and the penal system that didn’t become a weeks-long ordeal or end with a legend’s death. The best news is, of course, that Barrier — who recently had a role on the CBS show Blue Bloods — reunited with Rakim for a US tour that just might lead to more new music from the iconic duo. Fingers crossed for a truly happy ending.