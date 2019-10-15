Though he remains on the premier technical rappers in hip-hop, Eminem’s standing among fans of the genre has a taken a beating of late. While younger rappers like Tyler The Creator, Vince Staples, and Young Thug have criticized his beat choices, called his freestyles “trash,” and opined that MGK “killed” him in their battle last year, his reception has become increasingly divided, with fans ridiculing his verse on Boogie’s “Rainy Days.” However, he has at least one supporter who opinion should count for rather a lot: rap legend Rakim, who praised Eminem’s technical skill during a recent interview with Shade 45, calling him a “beast.”

Speaking with DJ Whoo Kid, Rakim was asked whether he had more respect for “lyricists” or rappers, and gave a measured, thoughtful response. “It depends,” he admitted. “You got some rappers that just make dope songs, and of course, you got lyricists that make us rewind the song… I’m still a fan of hip-hop… It could be male, female, white, Black. I know it when I hear it, and I love to hear it. People pushing the envelope, keeping the genre alive.” He also points out that while some rappers may not try to elevate the craft or employ more technical approach, they still make “dope songs” and “you can’t help getting up to it.”

His perspective is one that many rap fans would do well to adopt. Despite their strident insistence that the genre is worse off than it’s ever been — a complaint that has consistently been leveled with every new generation of rappers, often elevating once-hated artists to revered status — there are simply multiple ways to approach the art form and liking one shouldn’t necessarily mean disliking the others. There’s plenty of room, it seems, for both Eminem and the artists who may not enjoy his recent work, but certainly respect his contributions to the game.