Erica Banks Bares Her Heart — And A Lot More — In Her Confessional, NSFW ‘Lyin Ass N****’ Video

Now that Erica Banks has gone independent — much like the rapper she most often gets compared to, Megan Thee Stallion — she’s on her own release schedule. That’s turned out to be a good thing for her, as the rate of releases has increased expeditiously; since dropping “Real Rap B*tch,” in which she aired out her and Meg’s former label, 1501, last July, the Dallas rapper has dropped new videos every couple of weeks while teaming up with fellow up-and-coming stars K Carbon and Gloss Up along with way.

Her latest single, “Lyin Ass N***,” shows off just how much her songwriting skills have matured in even that short span. A confessional ballad, the song finds Banks questioning a noncommital gentleman caller (i.e. a f*ckboy) after their situationship takes a turn for the serious. “Why you ain’t tell me you wanted to f*ck? / Why you act like you wanna be serious?” she wonders. “I was cool with a drink and a nut / Fell for your sh*t, now I’m missin’ my period.”

The video, though, shows off much more than Banks’ vulnerabilities as she raps to the camera in a hotel room wearing a lingerie set that leaves very little to the imagination. The “Buss It” rapper is clearly proud of her assets but the message here is clearly something along the lines of “look at what you’re missing out on, stupid.”

Watch Erica Banks’ “Lyin Ass N****” video above.