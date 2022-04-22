Erica Banks Releases A New Club Anthem, ‘Pop Out’

Last year, Erica Banks took over the world with her fierce, bass-heavy single “Buss It” that showcased her knack for intense beats and flawless flow. It became so big that it prompted the #BussItChallenge and celebrities like Chloe X Halle got involved. DaBaby even invited her to join his label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, but she turned it down.

Now, the viral star is back with the equally as addictive “Pop Out,” a club anthem with a very pink music video. The bass is as prominent as ever, and the song opens with a nod to iconic rapper Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”: “Hot off in the club, clothes off / I’m Nelly,” she raps.

That hit is actually also sampled in “Buss It,” about which she told Uproxx: “I have not talked to Nelly. It would be dope if I got to talk to him but I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to him. However, he did hit me with a follow on Instagram the other day. He also reposted his girlfriend dancing to the song, doing the ‘Buss It’ challenge. So, he has let me know that he does see me.”

Watch the video for “Pop Out” above.

