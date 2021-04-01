When it came to what song to perform for her UPROXX Sessions debut, Erica Banks’s choice was a no-brainer. Her biggest hit to date — and the song that introduced her to the world via a fan-approved TikTok challenge — remains “Buss It,” the Nelly-sampling, bass-heavy, twerk-ready anthem that had fans dropping it low at the Dallas native’s behest. Stopping by Uproxx Studios, Banks brought her signature bold energy to a buoyant performance that proves her personality comes through live even better than it does on the record.

Being signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment — the same label that helped introduce the world to Megan Thee Stallion — brings a fair share of expectations for Banks. As a fellow Texan, her accent, flow, and taste in production have all been compared to the Grammys’ 2021 Best New Artist winner, yet Banks also has to stand out and prove that she’s a completely different artist.

Fortunately, the success of “Buss It” has given her a running start at reaching that goal, while its remix with Travis Scott and her subsequent guest appearance on Yella Beezy’s “Star” took massive strides toward becoming a breakout artist in her own right. With her UPROXX Sessions performance, she takes another step on that journey, strutting with her head held high and showing she’s got the tools to carve out her own lane.

Watch Erica Banks’ buoyant “Buss It” performance above.

