February has officially come to an end, meaning the annual March Madness tournament is just a few weeks away. But it seems as though ESPN may have been a little too eager for it to begin as they confused two very different rappers in a social media post.

It’s true that Future and 2 Chainz both have braided hair and released albums in 2020, but otherwise they’re two very different talents. But that didn’t stop the ESPN social media team from mixing up the two. ESPN shared a since-deleted photo on Instagram where they attempted to compare Wilt Chamberlain’s impressive 1960s stats to Future’s 2015 performance of his track “March Madness.” But rather than adding a photo of Future to the set, they instead confused him with a picture of 2 Chainz. ESPN’s page even went so far as to tag Future in 2 Chainz’s photo.

The post was up for only a few hours but that was plenty of time for it to be seen by thousands of people. Screenshots of the post flooded Twitter, and people began dragging ESPN over the confusion.

I just know ESPN aint put 2 Chainz face and tag Future talkin bout March Madness 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KdAfzbl1tW — CREAM💰 (@Creamox6) March 1, 2021

Who gonna tell @espn that this 2Chainz and not Future pic.twitter.com/Nplw3mxgMQ — John “JRob” Robinson IV (@JohnnyRobIV) March 1, 2021

Did somebody @espn mistake Future for 2 Chainz pic.twitter.com/mPGNolG5JP — Baked Veggies (@ChrisAsterisk) March 1, 2021

The incident led many to call for ESPN to diversify their social media team.

Like…. I bet their social media manager is 33 year old white woman named Sarah who's never heard a future or 2 chainz song https://t.co/M57etfY6dh — I dropped the screw in the tuna (@DESPICABLE_BREE) March 1, 2021

Please HIRE BLACK PEOPLE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA. THESE WHITE KIDS WITH DEGREES DONT KNOW SHIT. https://t.co/3hGP5cDtqI — Cøøgi ✌🏾🍾 (@TheDonCoogi) March 1, 2021

Diversify your social teams pic.twitter.com/KSfrZHGMq2 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 1, 2021

Check out some of the reactions above.