After Rick Ross delivered a regal Tiny Desk Concert performance with a live band yesterday, his Atlanta trap compatriot (and 2020 Verzuz opponent) 2 Chainz had to step things up. He does so in more ways than one, performing a mellow set from his Pamper Nail Studio in Atlanta across from his Escobar Restaurant — while getting a pedicure. Talk about hardly working; it looks like 2 Chainz’s office doubles as a spa so he can work and play at the same damn time (no Future).

For the latter two-thirds of the set, Chainz relocates to a more traditional performance space, employing a live band and some moody lighting to perform stripped-down versions of “Good Drank,” “I’m Different,” and “Grey Area.” Unlike Ross, Chainz is well-accustomed to performing with his band, who gets some time to shine in sections of songs that normally feature guest verses. Naturally, much of the set is given over to songs from his new album, So Help Me God, which he’s been further promoting with videos for “Grey Area” and “Southside Hov.” He also plays the fan (and Joe Biden) favorite, “I’m Different.”

Watch 2 Chainz get a pedicure and perform with his live band in a “different” Tiny Desk Concert above.