Ezra Koenig, Rashida Jones and more at Haim’s New Years Eve party pic.twitter.com/sZYCWm2Zea — HAIM Updates (@HAIMontour) January 15, 2016

Although neither has publicly confirmed it, Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig and Rashida Jones have been romantically linked for some time now. In 2016, they were seen at a New York Knicks game together, and in 2017, they joined one another at the Sundance Film Festival. There’s apparently a major spark there still, as E! reports that on August 22, Jones gave birth to a boy with Koenig, and that his name is Isaiah Jones Koenig.

Jones previously spoke about motherhood and marriage in 2014, saying, “My life’s great! But it’s just this weird thing that’s been hammered into my head culturally: that’s the only way to succeed, that’s the only thing that counts for a woman. I’m happy, but the fact that I’m not married and don’t have kids — it’s taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don’t feel like I’m some sort of loser.”

Be the Ezra Koenig to my Rashida Jones. Look at how cool they are !! pic.twitter.com/njpK8MkqJP — ~ by touché amoré (@cdanielala) October 13, 2015

As for Koenig, he’s been ready for fatherhood for a while now, at least in terms of fashion. He’s a famously entertaining tweeter, and in 2013, he wrote, “Anyone can be a father but it takes a real man to dress like a dad,” and in 2015, he tweeted, “It took me four years to dress like a dandy, but a lifetime to dress like a dad.”

anyone can be a father but it takes a real man to dress like a dad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) August 26, 2013