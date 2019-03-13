Earlier this afternoon, Facebook and Instagram became inaccessible to a large amount of people, and Facebook confirmed that the platforms were experiencing issues today, writing, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

As of this post, Instagram is working for me personally, although I am unable to load Facebook. I’m not the only one who has been affected, however, as Soulja Boy has also experienced some outages today. This afternoon, he revealed that he was having trouble with Instagram, but offered up a solution to fix the problem, writing in a tweet, “Wtf is wrong with Instagram sh*t not working oh well time to make my own app.” He later added, “Oh wow the entire Facebook is down? That’s it I’m going to make a new social media network right now! This is unacceptable y’all have too much money for this smh.”

Wtf is wrong with Instagram shit not working oh well time to make my own app 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019

Oh wow the entire Facebook is down? That’s it I’m going to make a new social media network right now! This is unacceptable y’all have too much money for this smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019

Facebook???? Instagram???? Atleast the Soulja App isn’t down 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019

The “new social media network” in question is his Soulja Boy Official app, which has actually already been around for some time now, on both iOS and Android. The app has a Soulja Chat feature, which allows fans to connect with each other, and Soulja advised his followers to download the app and use that feature until Facebook and Instagram’s functionality has been fully restored.

Download Soulja Boy Official app we chill here in the SOULJACHAT until Instagram goes back live — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019

Sure enough, some fans have followed Soulja’s advice and are using the app:

We big chillin on Soulja Boy Official by AppIt360 https://t.co/5nDDaCQ0Pp pic.twitter.com/weS4Az4TN1 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019

In recent days, Soulja Boy has kept his name in the news and made headlines for a variety of reasons, whether it’s about his fight with Jake Paul or the SouljaGame handheld consoles he was selling, so it’s not exactly surprising to see him involving himself in this situation.