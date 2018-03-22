Premiere: Faustina Masigat’s ‘Colored Glass’ Crystallizes The Moments That Push Us Onward

03.22.18 43 mins ago

Lucky Bird Media

The songs Faustina Masigat writes aren’t of the flashy, formulaic kind. Instead, she traverses through life with an acute attentiveness, gathering simple, sweetly sincere fragments of her experiences along the way and turning them into captivating folk-pop numbers. You can hear this on “Colored Glass,” premiering today, which comes off of Masigat’s self-titled debut record, out April 6th via Mama Bird Recording Co.

You can practically hear Masigat smiling through the track as she sings hearteningly about regaining some semblance of genuine joy and peace. She makes note of the seemingly menial things happening around her – “White birds flying over blue water / And cousin Annie flying up the hill,” – consequently crystallizing them, as if she’s bent on saving them for a rainy day.

Here’s what Masigat had to say about the song:

“At different times in my life, I’ve really struggled with anxiety. My memories from those times seem muted and almost colorless. Anxiety is very dangerous in that it steals your joy and hides it away. “Colored Glass” is a snapshot of a very specific moment of relief I felt while on a trip through California. I was comforted by the idea of going home – and I’ve been, in many ways, clinging to the moment and trying to build on it since then.”

You can listen to “Colored Glass” below.

Around The Web

TAGSColored GlassFaustina Masigat

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP