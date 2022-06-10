Just two years removed from the shooting death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck, another member of the FBG crew, FBG Cash was shot and killed in their hometown today at the age of 31, according to local news.

Cash, whose real name is Tristian Hamilton, was shot at about 5:30 this morning along with an unidentified woman while sitting in a vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Another car pulled up alongside them and an unidentified man stepped out and fired multiple times before getting back into the car and speeding away. While Cash was hit several times in the body, the 29-year-old woman was also shot in the left arm and upper back. Cash was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was also admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

Two years ago, another member of the “Fly Boy Gang,” FBG Duck, was also killed in an especially violent shooting in the Gold Coast neighborhood by four masked shooters, who left 38 bullet casings behind. According to Chicago Sun-Times, four members of a street gang faction were charged with his murder. FBG Cash denied involvement in the murder in a YouTube video. Police are still investigating today’s shooting.