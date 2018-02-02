Field Music

To celebrate the release of Open Here today, Field Music have announced that they will be streaming their live performance at their album release show via their website.

The band will be performing two shows on February 3rd at The Northern Stage in Newcastle, UK: one early matinee show and another later that night. The evening’s show will be streamed live at 3:30 PM EST / 12:30 PM PST. The stream will be made available here, along with additional backstage footage from earlier that day.

For the show, Field Music will be joined by their very own Open Here Orchestra, which expands the band’s lineup and instrumentation to include strings, horns, woodwind and assorted percussion to help bring the lush songs from Open Here to life.

Tonight and tomorrow’s shows are the first in a string of live performances that’ll take the band across the UK and parts of Europe. Check out the tour dates below.

02/02 — Newcastle, UK @ Northern Stage

02/03 — Newcastle, UK @ Northern Stage (Matinee show)

02/03 — Newcastle, UK @ Northern Stage (Live stream)

02/05 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East

02/06 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

02/07 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

02/09 — Brighton, UK @ Resident Records

03/08 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

03/09 — Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

03/10 — Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

03/11 — Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

03/15 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

03/16 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/17 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

03/22 — Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

03/23 — Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

03/24 — Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

04/05 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

04/06 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

04/07 — Paris, France @ Flow

05/25 — London, UK @ Barbican w/ the Open Here Orchestra

Open Here the band’s sixth album, comes out today via Memphis Industries. You can stream it in its entirety below.