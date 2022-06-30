Fivio Foreign‘s debut album B.I.B.L.E. came out in April, but he’s wisely kept promoting it over the last two months, keeping it visible even with all the high-profile projects that have been dropping lately. The latest video he’s released from the album is for “What’s My Name,” the Destiny’s Child-sampling fifth track, which also features fellow rising stars Queen Naija and Uproxx’s latest cover artist, Coi Leray. While Naija sing-raps her verse, Coi delivers hers in her now-signature clipped-but-melodic cadence. In the video, the three wear matching camouflage outfits while performing for rowdy crowds while Coi lounges with a python.

Since dropping B.I.B.L.E., Fivio’s appeared in the video for Nicki Minaj’s “We Go Up,” assisted Antonio Brown on his new album Paradigm, teamed up with another drill artist, Kay Flock, to release “Make A Movie,” and released his own video for another of his album’s more soulful singles, “Hello,” featuring Chloe and KayCyy. Meanwhile, Queen Naija is four months removed from her latest single, “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean, and Coi Leray has already dropped a new single of her own, “Involved,” after pushing back her Trendsetter tour to add more dates.

Watch Fivio Foreign’s “What’s My Name” video featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray above.