Queen Naija and Big Sean have plenty in store for their fan in 2022. Last year, Naija dropped a deluxe reissue of her debut Missunderstood, which added seven songs and featured guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Wale, and J.I. The Prince Of NY. Big Sean, meanwhile, teamed up with Hit-Boy for What You Expect, which boasted contributions from Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg. Earlier this month, Queen Naija and Big Sean teamed up for their first collaboration with “Hate Our Love” and they recently delivered a music video.

Its set in New York City during its autumn months and begins with an intro from DJ Envy from The Breakfast Club. After spending time apart, Naija and Sean eventually reunite to stand together and dismiss those who hope their love will fall apart. The video arrives after Sean used an Instagram livestream with Naija to reveal some news about upcoming music.

“I’m here working on [a] new album and new TWENTY88, me and Jhené,” Sean said during the livestream. “Sh*t, we’ve been working on it for a little bit… It’s coming along good, though.”

You can watch the video for “Hate Our Love” above.

