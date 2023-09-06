Flo Milli really deserves more credit for the consistency of her project titles. After bursting into the limelight with Ho, Why Is You Here?, the Mobile, Alabama native followed up with You Still Here, Ho? last year, announcing her second album, Fine Ho, Stay earlier this year.

For most folks, that’d be the end of the gag, but Flo Milli is truly committed to the bit. Today, she announced her upcoming headlining tour titled, fittingly, the Thanks for Coming Here, Ho tour. Like I said, you really have to appreciate the commitment to the bit. Flo will be joined by Brooklyn’s Maiya The Don (with whom Flo’s collaborated on two songs, the “Conceited” remix and “Anything Flows“), with tickets going on sale Friday, September 8 at 10 am local time. There’ll be Spotify and fan presales as well; you can get more information on Flo’s official website. See below for the full schedule.

10/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/29 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/30 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 — Silverspring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/08 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/11 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/12 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/13 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall