Flo Milli is the latest partner for Spotify’s RADAR emerging artist program and the subject of a new mini-documentary about her life before rap courtesy of RADAR. The documentary focuses on interviews with the rising rapper’s family and closest associates, including her hairdresser Carlos Giles, her mom, her grandma, and her aunt. The matriarchs reminisce with Flo in a diner about her impressive academic achievements — her grandma notes that she graduated with honors and advanced diplomas — telling her that she sets a good example for young Black girls.

The doc also includes old performance footage of Flo turning up her high school assemblies, and features a fun story from the star herself about her first show. She booked the concert in Atlanta when she was just 16 years old but didn’t want to tell her family because she thought they might disapprove. Initially planning to catch the Megabus from her home in Mobile, Alamba to Atlanta, Georgia, she worried that something might happen to her so she told her mom — and got a ride from her supportive matron.

Flo Milli rose to stardom in 2019, thanks in part to the popularity of her songs “Beef FloMix” and “In The Party,” signing to RCA Records at just 19 years old. Her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? took the internet by storm in 2020, making her appear to be an overnight sensation to those who weren’t in the know. However, as the Spotify RADAR documentary shows, she put in the work to make it and has the pedigree and support to make it.