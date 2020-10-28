The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards returned and if there’s anything you know about the celebrated award show, it’s that the trademark cyphers are back with the hope of impressing viewers with some of today’s best talent in hip-hop. To kick off the show, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Rapsody, Chika, And Flawless RI joined forces for a collection of freestyles over NWA’s “F*ck The Police.” For the second cypher of the night, Flo Milli, Buddy, Deante Hitchcock, and Ade came together to honor Pop Smoke with freestyles of their own over the late rapper’s “Dior” instrumental. With their individual freestyles, he “Hot New Crew Cypher” quartet successfully proved why they are some of today’s hottest names in music.

Every member of the “Hot New Crew Cypher” shared a project this year, making their BET award show appearance a great look towards their individual careers. Flo Milli wowed the industry with her debut project, Ho, Why Is You Here?, back in July while Deante Hitchcock showed his growth with his debut album, Better in May. Ade opted for an EP instead of an album this year with his Wyd After? effort which also arrived in May. As for Buddy, while the Compton native is currently prepping his upcoming album, his own 2020 project came in the form of his Janktape, Vol. 1 joint effort with Kent Jamz.

You can watch their cypher in the video above.