Float Fest

The eclectic and avant-garde Float Fest is the only outdoor summer music festival that also gives attendees the option to go dancing, river tubing and ranch camping all on the same premises — it pays homage to the time-honored Texas tradition of listening to live music while kicking back and floating on the San Marcos river. In case you haven’t been paying attention, the lineup for the fifth annual Float Fest boasts boldface headliners like Australian psychedelic rock group Tame Impala, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, Modest Mouse, Lil Wayne, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and Snoop Dogg.

The 2018 installment of Float Fest is set to be held in the heat of the summer on July 21 and 22 on the sprawling Cool River Ranch in San Marcos, Texas, with the acts spanning two stages — Water and Sun — and is expanding its capacity to allow a bustling 20,000 fans to attend the festival daily. Float Fest’s organizers are promising for this year’s event to be the “wettest, wildest, and weirdest experience to date,” and we believe them.

Tickets and VIP passes to Float Festival are selling quick and they’re available to be purchased on the festival’s website here. You can check out the lineup poster in its entirety below.