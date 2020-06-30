Flying Lotus called up a lot of collaborators to lend him some assists on Flamagra, his latest album. Now, though, the musician and producer wants his fans to step up to the plate and make some contributions of their own. He and Denzel Curry have launched #BlackBalloonsChallenge, for which they want fans to share their ideas for reinterpreting the lyrical part of the instrumental version of “Black Balloons Reprise,” from Flamagra (Instrumentals).

Asking fans to “enter the world of Flamagra (Instrumentals)” and “re-imagine” the song, the site instructs interested entrants, “Download the 16 bar instrumental via SoundCloud here & create your own flow to the accompaniment. Submit video or audio of yourself performing your bars on SoundCloud, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok & use the hashtag #BLACKBALLOONSCHALLENGE to win various prizes, including a Flying Lotus merch package, a free Pro-Unlimited subscription from Soundcloud, and the chance to have your remix featured on socials by Lotus & Curry.”

The SoundCloud description of the instrumental download also notes, “In celebration of the one year anniversary of the landmark album, Flamagra, Flying Lotus has returned with a new and intimate perspective of that epic body of work; Flamagra (Instrumentals). The album is an exploration of Lotus’ mastery of production techniques & virtuosic musicianship that allows the featured players of his world to take center stage. Now Lotus challenges you to enter his world & re-imagine the single ‘Black Balloons Reprise,’ originally featuring Denzel Curry.”

Learn more about the challenge here.